‘I’m on the list’: Duduzile Zuma expects to be arrested ‘Hollywood style’

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla says she expects the authorities to pounce on her “Hollywood style” following the recent arrests of the alleged instigators of last year’s July unrest.

Zuma-Sambudla, who is former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, has predicted her own arrest as the Hawks continue its investigation into her alleged role in inciting public violence during the widespread looting and destruction seen in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng last year.

With the Hawks having nabbed eight more suspects on Thursday, Zuma-Sambudla took to Twitter saying “rumour has it that I’m on the list.”

“I’m told this is how my arrest will probably play out: arrest me Hollywood style on a Friday. Consider denying bail, but there might be some pressure to grant the bail. Then give me bail conditions, which will include that I stay off social media, [especially] Twitter. We see you!!!” she said in a tweet.

Last year, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach laid criminal charges against Zuma-Sambudla and Duduzane Zuma as well as their older brother Edward Zuma, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, over their comments on social media and in the media during the unrest.

Bail

A total of 34 alleged instigators have been arrested this year so far.

At least 25 suspects have already been granted R3,000 bail and another was released on warning.

They are facing charges ranging from conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

Their case was postponed to 26 August 2022.

According to the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS), 19 suspects were initially arrested in connection to the unrest last year.

Five cases, however, have since been withdrawn and two struck off the roll, News24 reported earlier this month.

This was revealed by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, who was responding to a written parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Police Minister Bheki Cele previously indicated that the Hawks had 86 people that were of interest to their investigations.

The 8-19 July riots resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives with the violence ostensibly being triggered by Zuma’s imprisonment.