WATCH: Hyenas and lion get into argument over giraffe meal on golf course

A pack of hyenas feasting on a giraffe has drawn plenty of reaction from wildlife and golf fans on social media.

A post showing the hyenas eating a giraffe on the third hole of Skukuza Golf Club in the Kruger National Park on Friday morning was widely shared on social media by golf and especially wildlife enthusiasts.

The clip shows the hyenas having a feast on a bright morning in South Africa’s biggest national park. It is not the first time hyenas and even lions have been spotted on the golf course, which is inside the park.

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen, who also shared the clip, said: “3rd hole at Skukuza Golf Club this morning. Will be an interesting tee shot!!!”

Tony Johnstone, the former Zimbabwe golfer and nowadays commentator, and a wildlife fanatic, was thrilled by the visuals: “Those hyenas will take a chunk out of a sleeping, unwary man.”

