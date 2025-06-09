48-hour outage and 5 month maintenance: The water woes hitting Cape Town this week

These are the areas affected

Cape Town residents are bracing for significant water supply disruptions this week, with a major treatment plant shutdown causing a 48-hour outage and a five-month maintenance project set to affect multiple suburbs across the city.

One of the most severe disruptions hit the northern areas of Cape Town when the Wemmershoek Water Treatment Plant shut down completely from Monday midnight through Tuesday midnight.

The facility will cease operations from midnight on 9 June until midnight on 10 June, affecting water supply to:

Kraaifontein,

Bloekombos, and

Wallacedene.

While the city’s reservoirs were filled prior to the maintenance, the city asked residents in the affected areas to tone down their water use during the period.

Five-month pressure investigation project begins

Simultaneously, an extensive five-month maintenance project began on Monday, 9 June, in several southern suburbs.

The following areas will experience intermittent water pressure disruptions:

Hanover Park,

Athlone,

Rylands,

Newfields,

Pinati Estate,

Belthorn Estate,

Penlyn Estate, and

Belgravia

According to the city, the interruptions are caused by contractors conducting low-pressure investigations aimed at improving water pressure in these areas.

The city’s Water and Sanitation Directorate confirmed that the project will run during weekday operational hours from 9am to 5pm.

“Affected residents will be notified in advance weekly of the planned water disruptions,” the city stated.

ALSO READ: Bottled water demand spikes amid outages, here’s how much it costs at 6 stockists

Multiple areas face Tuesday shutdowns

Tuesday will see additional water supply interruptions across various parts of the city.

Parts of Wynberg will lose water supply from 8 until 8:30 pm as maintenance teams install valves and make connections to existing water mains at intersections with Lindley and Bower Road.

The affected Wynberg area is bounded by the following:

Alphen Hill Road,

Bower Road,

Wellington Avenue,

Bayview Road,

Silverlea Road and Constantia Main Road, along with surrounding streets, are also likely to experience low water pressure or complete water loss during this period.

Fish Hoek will face similar disruptions on the same day, with water supply cut from 8:30 am until 8:30 pm.

The maintenance work will focus on installing valves and connecting to existing infrastructure.

It will affect:

Harrington Street,

Arthur Wright Road,

Castleman Road,

Carmichael Road and the surrounding streets.

ALSO READ: Water outages continue in Gauteng due to maintenance

Weekend disruption for Paarden Eiland

Paarden Eiland residents will endure the longest single disruption period, with water supply temporarily shut off from 6pm on Friday, 13 June, until midnight on Sunday, 15 June.

This 54-hour outage will allow maintenance teams to replace a 915-millimetre diameter bulk water meter at the Paarden Eiland Transfer Pump Station.

Annual reservoir cleaning extends into July

The city has also announced that annual cleaning of the Oranjezicht Reservoir will begin on Monday, June 16, and continue until Monday, July 11.

During this extended period, water supply will be rerouted from the Tygerberg Reservoir to maintain service to areas normally supplied by Oranjezicht.

The city confirmed that reservoirs in northern areas will be filled in advance in preparation for the Wemmershoek Water Treatment Plant shutdown.

The Drakenstein and Stellenbosch Municipalities, as well as private consumers along the Wemmershoek pipeline, have been notified to make necessary preparations.

The city advised consumers in the affected northern areas to “reduce their water consumption during this period” while the treatment plant undergoes essential maintenance.

ALSO READ: Gauteng water outage: Here’s how long it could take water to be restored after maintenance

Infrastructure investment and future planning

According to the city, this maintenance work forms part of the Water and Sanitation Directorate’s proactive infrastructure maintenance and upgrade programme.

The initiative aims to ensure future water supply continuity by addressing unaccounted water losses throughout the system.

The city acknowledged that “careful consideration has been given to the planning of this work to ensure it is being done at a time that is least disruptive to the water supply.”

Resident preparations and safety measures

The city has designated all repair and upgrade sites as construction zones, making them off-limits to the public.

Officials warned that maintenance work can sometimes prove more complex than anticipated, potentially extending project timelines beyond initial estimates.

Residents should expect temporary water discolouration following supply restoration.

The city explained that water “may be discoloured or look milky” due to trapped air in pipes, but noted that “if left to stand in a glass, the appearance will become clear, like normal.”

It advised residents to store adequate water supplies in clean, sealed containers before disruptions begin and to keep taps closed during outages to prevent water loss and potential damage when supply returns.

Additionally, the city apologised for the outages caused by the infrastructure improvements, acknowledging them as an inconvenience.

NOW READ: 21-day water outage in Joburg set to begin Friday