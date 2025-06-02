Water outages continue in Gauteng due to maintenance

Joburg Water also warned residents who receive water from the Deep South system that high demand was constraining the system.

It is unclear when water will return to the thousands of households across Gauteng affected by Rand Water’s 107-hour planned maintenance.

Parts of the City of Tshwane, City of Ekurhuleni, Midvaal Local Municipality, Emfuleni Local Municipality, Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Victor Khanye Local Municipality, and Thembisile Hani Local Municipality were without water by day two of the four-day planned maintenance yesterday.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said Rand Water reported that progress on the B16 project had been steady throughout the night and remained on track for completion as scheduled.

‘Necessary interventions’

Joburg Water warned residents that it would put in necessary interventions, including closing outlets. An alternate water supply had been arranged to assist with the recovery and restoration process.

“While many of the reservoirs had fair supply and capacity with poor pressure due to high demand, the Doornkop Reservoir was constrained and the outlet was closed due to poor pressure and no water.”

ALSO READ: Tshwane’s water warning to residents

Joburg Water also warned residents who receive water from the Deep South system that high demand was constraining the system.

“The system improved and supplied throughout the day, but is declining. Joburg Water is putting in the necessary intervention, including closing outlets overnight to build capacity.”

Joburg Water also indicated that the Orange Farm Reservoir, Ennerdale Reservoir, Lawley Reservoir, Lenasia Hospital Hill and Lenasia High Level were at fair capacity.

WaterCAN’s Ferrial Adam said: “The Alexander reservoir that feeds Kensington and Bruma was not pumping at the right pressure and they had to sort it out, which meant that area didn’t have water.

“There were other low reservoirs linked to the Rand Water pipe burst that happened about two to three weeks ago,” Adam said.

ALSO READ: 21-day water outage in Joburg set to begin Friday

In Tshwane in most areas expected to be affected, taps ran dry with residents taking to social media for updates on where to collect water. Equestria, Faerie Glen, Eastlynn and Waterkloof reported dry taps, while residents in Moreleta had water.

Water outage warning

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba last week warned residents of Region 6 and some parts of Regions 2 and 3 to urgently reduce water consumption as the levels of the reservoirs supplying these areas were dropping significantly.

ALSO READ: Municipal water crisis ‘nothing to do with bulk water supply’, says minster at LHWP reopening

Bokaba said continued high consumption was likely to put consumers at risk of having no water from today until the work was completed.

“The high volume of consumption is also putting the city’s distribution network and Rand Water systems under severe pressure,” he said. Bokaba reminded customers that the water utility would also isolate the Klipriviersberg Master Reservoir from the Palmiet system for 10 hours from tomorrow.

“This is to allow the water utility’s technicians to clean and conduct an inspection on the reservoir. During this period, pumping will be reduced to 67% at the Palmiet station.

“The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience as a result of the abovementioned maintenance work,” Bokaba added.

NOW READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for major water disruptions this week