8 hour outages coming to these Joburg areas this week

Johannesburg residents in several areas will face extended power interruptions this week as City Power implements scheduled maintenance across multiple substations in Region A.

The utility has announced three separate eight-hour outages affecting different neighbourhoods from Tuesday to Thursday.

The City Power notices show that the outages will occur from 9am to 5pm in each area.

Vorna Valley power outage to affect Kyalami Estate

On Tuesday, 18 March, Vorna Valley and Kyalami Estate residents will experience a power interruption.

City Power has scheduled maintenance work at the Vorna Valley Substation, which will impact all streets in these areas.

“The interruption is necessary to do maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide better service,” City Power stated in its announcement.

Church Street maintenance planned for Wednesday

On Wednesday, 19 March, maintenance will shift to the Church Street Switching Station.

From 9am to 5am, several areas will be without electricity, including the following:

Gallager Estate

Grand Central Boulevard

Nupen, Heather Road

Richards Drive

Waterfall Business Park among areas affected on Thursday

Completing the week’s scheduled maintenance, City Power will conduct work at the Bekker Switching Station on Thursday, 20 March.

This eight-hour interruption will also run from 9am until 5pm. It will affect the following areas:

Bekker between Le-Roux and Allandale Road

Waterfall Business Park

BP Filling Station in the vicinity

City Power maintenance and outages safety notice

City Power has urged residents in all affected areas to exercise caution during the maintenance periods.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility warned.

The power supplier expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

It emphasised that maintenance forms part of their ongoing efforts to improve service delivery to Johannesburg residents.

