AA and ChildSafe call for speed limit to be lowered near schools

The Automobile Association and ChildSafe SA propose reducing school zone speed limits from 40km/h to 30km/h for safety.

The Automobile Association and ChildSafe SA are lobbing for speed limits at school zones to be reduced from 40km/h to 30km/h as part of their Walking Safely to School project, which launched in Mamelodi.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard said according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), children constituted 10.2% of road fatalities in South Africa and 7% in Gauteng.

“The Walking Safely to School project aims to improve road infrastructure and promote road safety around 10 schools in Mamelodi,” he said.

“These include modifications to physical and passive traffic measures such as road safety traffic signs, traffic markings, speed humps, raised pedestrian crossings and sidewalks around the school zones.”

Speed limit of 40km/h down to 30km/h

Beard said the project was part of a bigger initiative to implement similar modifications at other schools over time, which will include extensive lobbying by ChildSafe SA and the AA to reduce speed limits at school zones from the current 40km/h to 30km/h.

The City of Tshwane conducted school zone road safety assessments at the 10 selected schools in Mamelodi – Dr IM Monare Primary School, Bohlabatsatsi Primary School, Pula Difate Primary School, Meetse-A-Bophelo Primary School, Mahube Valley Primary School, Ramahlale Primary School, Tsako-Thabo Secondary School, Zamintuthuko Primary School, Bula-Dikgoro Primary School and Mamelodi High School.

Frank Lambert, responsible for transportation planning, welcomed the collaboration with ChildSafe South Africa and the introduction of traffic calming measures and environmental modifications around the schools.

“These interventions support the city in advancing and achieving its objectives towards creating safer schools, with a specific focus on road safety and securing the safety of scholar pedestrians,” he said.

The project in Mamelodi will be implemented over two years from April 2024 to March 2026 to allow for the roll-out of engineering modifications. ChildSafe executive director Zaitoon Rabaney said they continued to advocate for the 30km/h speed restriction and environmental modifications that influence driver behaviour to adhere to slower speeds in school areas.

“Equipping our children and their families with knowledge and skills to navigate roads safely is paramount,” he said.

Creating a culture of safety

Rabaney said the project aimed to foster a lasting positive impact on the safety culture on our roads, especially around schools through educational programmes, campaigns and targeted outreach efforts.

“Research shows that a pedestrian who is struck by a motor vehicle travelling at between 50km/h and 70km/h has a more than 80% chance of being killed. Survivors are often subject to serious injuries that result in physical and mental disability, often due to traumatic head injuries,” he said.

AA South Africa chair Sikkie Kajee said the project was an important initiative ensuring improved pedestrian safety for pupils at the 10 schools.

