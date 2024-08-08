Carletonville scholar transport crash pupils laid to rest

The Fochville community gathered to mourn and honour ten of the 11 pupils who tragically lost their lives in the Carletonville car crash.

The funeral of the 10 learners that passed away in Fochville. Picture: GDE Media

It was a sad scene on Thursday morning as ten child-sized caskets lined up at Fochville Secondary School for the mass funeral of ten of the 11 pupils who died in a scholar transport car accident in July.

Thandeka Mtiliybe, Tshiamo Makinta, Sihle Hlalele, Thato Hlalele, Junior Mankofu, Katlego Morebudi, Reneilwe Hlalele, Hlompho Hlalele, Olesego Khesa, and Reabetswe Rabodiba were laid to rest after they tragically lost their lives on 10 July in Carletonville.

The eleventh pupil, Lethabo Sesing’s funeral was not part of the mass funeral, as the family opted for a private funeral on Sunday.

Speaking at the funeral, Gauteng Education, Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Matome Chiloane said he stood before the grieving friends and family not just as an MEC, but also as a fellow mourner, deeply saddened by this loss.

‘We mourn with you’

“No words can fully capture the depth of your pain, but please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time. We mourn with you, and we stand ready to support you in any way we can,” he said.

Chiloane added that in times of tragedy, people seek answers and grapple with questions that have no easy solutions. This is reflected in the words of Olesego Khesa’s uncle, who said there were so many questions but few answers about the accident.

ALSO READ: Six pupils die after bus and train collide in Mpumalanga

The MEC said that in pain, mourners can find comfort in the words of the Bible.

“May you find solace and strength. The scripture of Psalm 34:18 reminds us, ‘The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’ May these words bring some comfort, knowing that in your deepest sorrow, you are not alone,” he said.

Chiloane said that as the children are laid to rest, may the families find comfort in knowing that they are not cradled in the arms of the Lord, free from pain and suffering.

‘Your potential was limitless’

He added that the 11 children were not just pupils at Gauteng schools.

“You were sons and daughters, siblings, friends, dreamers, and future leaders. Your potential was limitless, and your absence leaves a void that can never be filled,” the MEC said.

He said that as the government reflects on the accident, it is renewing its commitment to the safety and well-being of pupils.

ALSO READ: Calls for a proper scholar transport plan

“It is our responsibility to ensure that such heartbreak is never repeated. We will work tirelessly to create an environment where our young people can pursue their dreams without fear, where they can grow and thrive in safety,” the MEC said.

Watch the livestream of the mass video here: