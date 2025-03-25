‘Sinking billions’ on Gautrain expansion is misdirected, says AA

The Gautrain has lost more than five million passengers over the past four years, indicating that the service is financially unsustainable.

The Automobile Association (AA) is again slamming the authorities on investments in the Gautrain.

AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said on Monday that the government should redirect its investment towards initiatives that serve residents.

This comes after Gauteng MEC of Finance Lebogang Maile’s provincial budget speech last week on the expansion of the Gautrain.

Gautrain financially unsustainable

Mavimbela noted that the Gautrain has lost more than five million passengers over the past four years, indicating that the service is financially unsustainable.

“This decline, long warned about by the AA, underscores that the Gautrain system fails to serve the majority of commuters,” she said.

According to the Mavimbela, authorities are pushing through the R120 billion plan to expand the Gautrain services, citing job creation.

“While the MEC claims this expansion will create 125 000 jobs, we must ask: at what cost?

“Genuine, sustainable job creation should arise from investments that benefit the majority of South Africans not from sinking billions into a faltering system that is losing its riders,” she said.

Gautrain expansion

In September 2024, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced plans to expand the Gautrain network at an estimated cost of R120 billion over the next two years.

Gautrain’s website states that the route alignment for phase one of the expansion between Marlboro and Roodepoort via Sandton and Randburg commenced in 2018.

Furthermore, during his State of Province speech in February 2025, Lesufi said that Lanseria International Airport (LIA) will benefit from the expansion by expanding its terminals and creating jobs in surrounding areas.

“During the expansion of Gautrain, we will create 125 000 jobs,” Lesufi said.

A more effective investment

According to Mavimbela, the Gauteng government should redirect its investment towards the following initiatives that serve the people instead of channelling resources into a failing expansion.

Fixing roads: Deteriorating infrastructure is not only a financial burden on motorists but also worsens congestion.

Upgrading taxis and buses: Reliable and efficient public transport is essential for the daily lives of most South Africans.

Expanding accessible public transport: The Gautrain remains an elitist service, leaving a majority of commuters without viable alternatives.

“From the outset, we have cautioned that this expansion is misguided. With dwindling ridership and mounting operational costs, it is now abundantly clear: We warned you,” AA stated.

The AA concluded that transport initiatives should uplift all South Africans, not the privileged few.

