Shot at while taking a wee: Manhunt on after fatal shooting

Police are searching for four suspects after a man was shot while relieving himself at the side of the road in Muvhenzhe village, Limpopo.

The incident happened at around 8 pm on Friday.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased and his friend were driving along Tshimbupfe gravel road after leaving a liquor outlet when they encountered four African males seeking a lift but did not stop.

“Shortly thereafter, the deceased stopped the vehicle to relieve himself, and suddenly, gunshots were fired,” explained police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

The man ran back to the vehicle, which was shot at multiple times.

Multiple gunshot wounds

The driver sped off but lost control and collided with a fence. It was then that he realised his passenger had multiple gunshot wounds.

“The police and emergency medical services attended the scene, and the victim was certified dead,” Mashaba added.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established and a case of murder has been opened.

Murder rocks quiet village

Meanwhile, the village of Midoroni in the Kutama area of the province is still reeling after the murder of a 24-year-old man at a local tavern last Sunday.

“What we have learnt is that the deceased was at a local beer garden with friends when they encountered a group of men on the tavern premises.

“There was an altercation, and Mr Mishumo Mabitsela was reportedly stabbed without his friends noticing. When he tried to run back to them, they fled without realising he had been injured,” Community leader Kedibone Foromo told The Citizen’s sister publication The Polokwane Review.

“We received a report of a murder at Tshikwarani Clinic and found a male victim with a stab wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.”

