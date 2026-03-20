Agony that goes beyond physical pain

Doctors say prolonged pain and uncertainty can push patients to breaking point, affecting mental health and leading to extreme coping responses.

The psychological impact of prolonged, untreated pain can be as severe as the physical condition itself, says medical doctor and psychologist Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys.

He said the pain sustained by Jonothan Gerds has been exposed to, for example, places significant strain on a person’s mental state.

Jonothan Gerds’ ordeal began after a hospital injection allegedly damaged a major artery in his arm, leading to severe infection, nerve and vascular damage, and long-term complications.

Prolonged pain and uncertainty can push patients to breaking point

Over the following months, repeated treatment delays and setbacks worsened his condition, leaving his hand with necrosis and extreme, ongoing pain.

“Extended hospital stays, uncertainty around treatment and a lack of clear communication can compound the distress experienced by patients,” he said.

“The person does not know what is going to happen next and that creates anxiety and fear.”

Also, as the condition worsens and pain persists, emotional resilience can begin to erode.

“When pain becomes constant, it changes how a person thinks and copes,” he said. “Over time, that leads to emotional exhaustion.”

Pain changes how people think and cope

In turn this can lead to extreme thoughts driven by desperation.

“When someone is dealing with ongoing, severe pain, it becomes overwhelming,” he said.

“People reach a point where they just want the pain to stop, no matter what that means.”

He said this can manifest in drastic thinking, including a willingness to sacrifice a limb – if it offers relief.

“At that stage, it’s not about long-term consequences any more,” he said. “It’s about ending the immediate suffering.”

Severe infection and tissue damage

While he declined to comment on the physical specifics of the case without examining the patient, Redelinghuys provided a general medical explanation of how a condition could progress to the point of severe infection and tissue damage may occur.

An allergic reaction, he said, like Gerds’ response to latex, can compromise the skin’s protective barrier, creating an entry point for infection.

A flesh-eating bacterial infection can cause a life-threatening illness. Picture: iStock

“Once that barrier is disrupted, there is a possibility for infection to set in,” he said.

Redelinghuys said a progression to advanced infection is uncommon, but possible under certain conditions.

Progression to advanced infection uncommon

“It is very rare for an allergic reaction to result in such a severe infection,” he said. “However, it can happen, particularly if there are underlying factors.”

Conditions such as diabetes, HIV or other forms of immunosuppression can reduce the body’s ability to fight infection, allowing it to spread more aggressively. Blood supply to the affected area also plays a critical role.

“Anything that compromises blood flow will make it harder for the body to heal and fight infection,” he said.

In Gerds’ case, his initial arterial infection following an allegedly botched injection could have been the cause.

“Medication should be injected into a vein, not an artery,” he said.

Meds should be injected into vein, not artery

“If it is administered into an artery, it can cause damage to the vessel or to the tissue that the artery supplies.”

The hand, he said, relies on two primary arteries: the radial and the ulnar artery, to supply oxygen-rich blood.

In most cases, one can compensate if the other is damaged. However, this balance is not guaranteed in every individual.

“Some people rely more heavily on one artery than the other,” he said. “If that dominant supply is compromised, the impact can be significant.”

Redelinghuys said addressing the physical and psychological aspects of care is critical in severe, long-term conditions.

“If the pain is not managed and the situation is not addressed, the mental impact will escalate,” he said.