Winter sunshine ahead as Gauteng stays dry this weekend

Gauteng residents can look forward to a largely settled winter weekend.

Gauteng residents can expect a dry winter weekend with cool mornings, mild afternoons and no chance of rain, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast for both Pretoria and Johannesburg shows partly cloudy conditions at times, but clear skies will dominate much of the weekend.

Pretoria to reach 24°C

In Pretoria, Saturday will start off cool, with temperatures hovering around 13°C in the early hours before rising to a high of 24°C during the afternoon.

Saws forecasts clear skies at 2am, partly cloudy conditions by 8am, and clear skies again during the warmest part of the day at 2pm.

The weather service said Pretoria’s minimum temperature on Saturday will be 10°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 24°C.

Humidity levels are forecast to decrease from 50% in the morning to 25% during the afternoon before rising slightly in the evening.

“Rain Amount: 0 mm” and “Rain Probability: 0%,” according to the Saws forecast.

Sunday’s weather in Pretoria is expected to remain stable, with partly cloudy conditions forecast for both the morning and evening.

The city is expected to record a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum of 24°C.

Johannesburg remains dry

Johannesburg is also expected to experience dry and relatively mild winter conditions.

Saturday’s forecast indicates mostly clear skies during the early hours, becoming partly cloudy in the morning before clearing during the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 10°C to a maximum of 21°C.

At 2pm, the temperature is forecast to reach 21°C under clear skies, while humidity levels are expected to drop to 25%.

The weather service forecasts no rainfall for the city.

On Sunday, Johannesburg residents can expect partly cloudy conditions throughout the day.

The city’s temperatures are forecast to range between 11°C and 21°C.

With no rain expected in either Pretoria or Johannesburg and temperatures remaining comfortably mild during the afternoons, Gauteng residents can look forward to a largely settled winter weekend.