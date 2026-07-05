Almost 60 000 Zimbabweans return home in response to anti-illegal immigration movement

Over 10 000 Zimbabweans had been repatriated through government channels, while almost 50 000 had used self-repatriation methods.

The Zimbabwean government is calling on its people to embrace the return of its citizens leaving South Africa.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week addressed his country on the returnees, as his government confirmed almost 60 000 had returned to the country.

Anti-illegal immigration sentiments in South Africa forced thousands of African nationals to leave the country as protestors took to the streets on 30 June to reiterate the unofficial deadline for departure.

‘True African values’

Figures released on Thursday show that 11 065 Zimbabweans had been repatriated via inter-governmental collaborations, with a further 47 703 returning of their own accord.

Of those repatriated by the South African and Zimbabwean governments, 2 449 were adult men, 2 407 were adult females, and 4 955 were minors.

Mnangagwa said the returnees should be welcomed with open arms and that government would attempt to help smoothen their transition.

“I appeal to all families and communities to exercise the true African values of compassion, love and caring for one another.

“More so, as we welcome those returning home from the diaspora, government has put in place comprehensive programmes to ensure the seamless, safe and dignified reintegration,” Mnangagwa stated.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet George Charamba elaborated on the value the returnees could add.

“This is their country, this is their home and we proudly receive our citizens back. They are coming back to a changed country. The economy is growing and creating new opportunities.

“There is recognition that these returnees are bringing in unique skills, including in the horticulture industry. The skills that Zimbabwean returnees wield are badly required back home so that Zimbabwe can meet her export quota,” Charamba explained to The Sunday Mail.

‘Hundreds upon hundreds of busses’

The departments of home affairs and public works last week celebrated the efficient establishment of a temporary repatriation facility at the Beitbridge border post.

The facility, featuring a processing office, sleeping quarters and ablutions was erected in roughly 96 hours.

“The goal, from the start, has been to ensure the dignity of migrants travelling out of South Africa, and I am proud of the role the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has played in this regard.

“I believe the centre’s construction showcases the excellence that is possible within DPWI to assist client departments in providing essential social services within a short space of time,” stated public works minister Dean Macpherson.

The facility will serve as the primary processing centre for African nationals leaving South Africa.

“Despite the enormous pressures seen in processing tens of thousands of people who are being repatriated, hundreds upon hundreds of busses, that we are indeed ready to take this work to the next level, and ensure that we do all of these repatriations in a lawful, orderly and dignified manner,” home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said.