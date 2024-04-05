Ambassador Cruise Line ship collides with cargo ship in Cape Town

There were reports of any injuries and the Ambience ship has been cleared and is expected to depart the harbour at 11pm

The UK’s Ambassador Cruise Line’s 240-metre Ambience ship has collided with a container ship in the Port of Cape Town.

It is understood the accident happened on Friday morning as the 1 400-passenger vessel attempted to berth for a scheduled visit after departing from Durban.

There were no reports of any injuries when the two vessels collided.

Strong winds and large waves

According to News24, Ambassador Cruise Line said strong winds and large waves may have played a part in the incident

“Despite the assistance of two tugs and a pilot, Ambience was unable to maintain position in strong, gusting winds and made contact with the container ship, which was already alongside. Both ships report only minor damage, and there is no water ingress or pollution.”

The Ambience is reportedly now safely docked at the cruise passenger terminal in the mother city, has been cleared, and is expected to depart the Cape Town harbour at 11 pm.

Baltimore bridge tragedy

Last month, a major bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed after being struck by a container ship, sending multiple vehicles and people plunging into the frigid harbour below.

Dramatic footage showed a 300-meter vessel hitting the Francis Scott Key Bridge, bringing the steel-built structure crashing into the Patapsco River.

Lights from what appeared to be vehicles could be seen on the road surface as the bridge warped and crashed in sections, with the third tranche cantilevering upwards before it too tumbled into the water.

The accident left six people presumed dead. All six were members of a construction crew repairing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

No terrorism

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the incident was an “unthinkable tragedy,” adding: “We have to be thinking about the families and people impacted, folks who we have to try to find.”

The ship had passed two overseas inspections in 2023, the authority said adding that a fault monitor gauge was fixed in June.

Officials stressed that there was no known connection to terrorism and that the preliminary investigation indicated an accident.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is used by about 34,000 vehicles every day.

