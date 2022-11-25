Police hunt for suspects after brutal killing of three Groblersdal men

Citizen Reporter

Police in limpopo are on the hunt for unknown suspects who brutally murdered three men, after their bodies were found on Thursday at Maleoskop near Groblersdal.

According to the report, the three men are believed to have been killed on Wednesday, between 6pm and 8am on Thursday.

The injured bodies

The men sustained severe injuries throughout their bodies, believed to have been inflicted for hours.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba on Wednesday, a Ford Ranger bakkie arrived at the former police training institution in Maleoskop, with four occupants inside.

They told the guards, who were at the main gate, that they came to visit a certain person at the old Blue Ridge Mine, situated on the same premises.

“The following day, the same vehicle was found abandoned outside on the side of the road next to the main gate. Upon inspection, the community members found the bodies of three of the occupants inside the vehicle,” said Ledwaba.

When police arrived on scene, they assessed the bodies and they believe the trio were assaulted with various objects.

Investigating three cases of murder

An investigation into three counts of murder is underway as well as the whereabouts of the fourth occupant, who was also seen in the vehicle the previous day.

None of the victims have been identified as yet.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered that a team of investigators be assigned to probe the murders.

“The perpetrators involved in this brutal killing must be hunted down and brought to book. We appeal to community members to come forward with information that can assist police with the investigation,” said Hadebe.

Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects or can assist in identifying the victims should contact the investigating officer Captain Mphake Masemola on 082 724 2855 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

