How much do these 7 baby essentials cost?

There are some essential items that every parent should invest in. Here's how much they cost

Becoming a parent is a wonderful and life-changing experience. It enriches you in so many ways, but it can drain your wallet faster than you may think.

Expectant parents have a tendency to overspend, and many of us end up hoarding more useless items than the newborn would ever need, not even by their eighteenth birthday.

However, there are some essential items that every parent should invest in and, at least, there are nine months or so to save up and count pennies until you must stand and deliver the goods.

Plan and save

Stroller and Travel System

One of your most important purchases, and here, you cannot skimp.

Safety comes first, and while you do not need to chase labels and name brands, look for quality, speak to other parents and find the product that’s kinder on your pocket, but good for junior.

A travel system includes a stroller, a car seat and sometimes, a bassinet.

Expect to spend between R 900 and R3 999 or upwards.

In July 2025, strollers ranged from Little One Stroller Lula Basic – R999 at Game, Baby Things Compact Stroller – R899.99 at Dis‑Chem and R3,999 for 3‑in‑1 travel systems at Baby City, My Mom & Me.

Shopping for a car seat budget between R2 000 and R5 000.

The Bounce Merydian 2‑in‑1 Convertible Car Seat costs R1 999.90 at Babies R Us, Chelino Daytona Car Seat R2 499 at Game, and premium models like Joie range from R3 699 to R5 500.

Good night’s sleep

Safe Sleeping Spaces

A baby needs a safe sleeping space, and whether you opt for a side-by-side bedside model or a traditional cot, budget between R 1900 and R 6000.

Right now, these are some of the prices: Lunar Cot R1 899 at Dis‑Chem, Snuggletime side‑by‑side between R1 999 and R2 699 at Baby City/Dis‑Chem are more budget-friendly options, while a camp cot, another portable essential, can set you back up to R2 000.

At Dis‑Chem, camp cots range from R769; premium dual-use ones are a bit more costly at R2 699.

Baby Monitors (Audio or Video)

Keeps tabs on baby’s safety and sleep. It’s not about noisy sleepless nights but peace of mind at any time.

The price range is determined by whether you choose audio or video, and you can expect to pay between R500 and R5 500.

Mommy or Daddy Bag and Hands Free Kits

An absolute essential for going anywhere.

A bag large enough to house nappies, wipes, meals, nursing bottles, milk and or snacks for the baby, as well as any medication that the baby may need.

Also, pack a small hand towel to ensure that you can cover the baby changing stations in malls.

A decent-sized custom-designed baby tote bag shouldn’t cost more than R1 200. Babies R Us starts their range from R599 as of July 2025.

Baby sling bags are a must for newborns

A baby carrier or sling can really aid mom and baby. It’s comforting for newborns, too.

Snuggleroo carriers are priced midway at around R679, but there are cheaper options, ranging from wallet-friendly at R1 500 and above.

Feeding Pillows and Blankies

Ergonomic support for feeding sessions can make all the difference for mom and baby.

Soft pillows like the Snuggleroo are priced under R1 000. So too are swaddle blankies, which really aid babies in maintaining body temperature regulation and safer sleep. It also makes them feel very snug and happy.

Baby Thermometer

An absolute essential to check temperatures. Here, expect to pay between R200 and R950 on average, while adiometric pads from Angelcare are presently retailing for just over R2 000.

High Chair

At around four to six months, you’d want to start introducing solids to the baby’s diet, and, for safer and easier feeding, nothing beats a High Chair.

Expect to spend between R1 500 and R4 500, with some good mid-range options available at Baby City, Babies R Us, and Dis-Chem.

