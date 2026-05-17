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Man goes seven days sober, drinks on eighth day and gets arrested for drunk driving

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By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

17 May 2026

06:01 pm

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On Sunday, the KZN Transport and Human Settlements announced the arrest of around 80 motorists for drunk driving from Friday.

Man goes seven days sober, drinks on the eighth day and gets arrested for drunk driving

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The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Transport and Human Settlements has shared another list of those arrested for drunk driving, and, as usual, at least one person had an excuse for their behaviour.

Drunk driving has been a concern in South Africa, with the Portfolio Committee on Transport supporting the national department’s consideration of a total ban on alcohol use on the roads.

“It has become clear that driving under the influence of alcohol has reached alarming levels, resulting in unnecessary loss of life. The committee and its predecessors may not have exercised sufficient rigour in their oversight role. The committee supports considering a total ban on alcohol use by drivers,” said committee chairperson Donald Selamolela at the time.

“Liability should be placed where necessary, and transgressing drivers should face stiff sanctions, including being banned from ever having a licence to drive. Drunk driving remains a serious and dangerous offence.”

KZN drunk driving arrests

On Sunday, the KZN Transport and Human Settlements announced the arrest of around 80 motorists for drunk driving from Friday.

About 61 of these were arrested in Ladysmith, with 21 arrested on Friday and 40 on Saturday.

According to the department, those arrested included two doctors, three South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers, three teachers, a funeral parlour director, and three taxi drivers.

There was also a man who reportedly informed law enforcement officials that he had been sober for seven days. However, on the eighth day, his friends “forced” him to drink. Unfortunately, the story did not end well for him as he was arrested for drunk driving.

“The MEC has emphasised that as we are approaching the winter holidays, the operations will be intensified in view of the fact that young people are likely to be involved in road accidents,” said spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

“He [The MEC] has emphasised the need to reduce fatalities as well as crashes.”

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According to the department, more than 6 195 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving in the province since 14 August 2025.

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Read more on these topics

alcohol abuse drinking and driving drunk driving KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Reckless Driving

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