26 Jan 2023
4:47 am
Education

Government vs private education: Public school pupils not in a fair fight

Education system feeling effect of inequality.

Government vs private education: Public school pupils fighting with one hand behind their back
Pupils at Lwaphungu Secondary School outside Musina in Limpopo sit for their final exams under trees and in dilapidated mobile classrooms. Picture: Supplied
The issue of social inequality remains a serious problem and one area where this is most glaring is within the education sector, where public school pupils appear to be getting a raw deal compared to their private school counterparts. As education expert Dr Suraiya Naicker explains, established private schools under the auspices of the Independent Examination Board (IEB) have the necessary resources and are able to offer more opportunities in terms of academic, sports, culture as well as support services such as psychological or career counselling, compared to government schools falling under the Department of Basic Education (DBE). “For example,...

