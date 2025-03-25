Four dead, several injured in collision between fuel tanker and bus on N1 [VIDEO]

The bus was travelling from Malawi to Gauteng.

The mangled remains of the diesel truck and bus after the accident. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services.

City of Tshwane officials are investigating a collision between a bus and a truck that claimed four lives.

The accident happened on the N1 highway near Mabopane, in Pretoria North, about ten kilometres from the Carousel Toll Plaza, on Monday morning.

It is understood the bus was travelling from Malawi to Gauteng.

Grim scene

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the collision was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre just after 7am.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found out that a bus carrying multiple passengers and a diesel tanker truck with only one occupant were involved in a collision, and both vehicles were fully involved in fire. The diesel tanker was empty, and firefighters immediately began with firefighting operations.

“They helped to extinguish the fire on both vehicles that were extensively damaged because of the collision. Firefighters from Bela-Bela Local Municipality Fire Brigade Services were also on the scene with a fire engine and a rapid intervention unit, and they assisted with firefighting and other incident operations,” Mnguni said.

Watch the bus and diesel truck crash on the N1

Fatalities

Mnguni added that a total of 118 patients, including 117 from the bus and one from the diesel tanker were affected by the crash.

“There were no entrapments. Sadly however, four patients suffered fatal injuries when the collision occurred. The other surviving patients were triaged. One patient was critically injured, and eight additional others sustained minor to severe injuries.

“The other 104 patients did not sustain any injuries,” Mnguni said.

Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services

Investigations

Mnguni said various medical emergency services were on the scene and helped with the treatment and transportation of all injured patients to the nearby Bela-Bela Hospital and Jubilee District Hospital.

“The South African Police Service and the National Traffic Police assisted with incident management, including law enforcement and road closure. The N1 Highway was closed on both carriageways for safety during the various operations.”

Mnguni said the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

OR Tambo bus crash

Earlier this month, 14 people were killed in a bus crash near OR Tambo International Airport. 77 others were injured and transported to various hospitals for further medical care.

According to authorities, preliminary assessment suggests that there was a sudden brake that led to the bus losing control.

