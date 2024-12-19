Beandri Booysen: SA’s progeria TikTokker’s passing mourned

Progeria is a rare genetic condition that causes rapid ageing, but Beandri Booysen touched many hearts in her short life.

Tributes have been pouring in for TikTok content creator Beandri Booysen, one of 150 people with progeria in the world and the only South African, who died this week at the age of 19.



In 2017, Booysen’s friend Ontlametse Phalatse, who was also diagnosed with progeria, a rare genetic condition causing rapid ageing and limiting life expectancy, died aged 18.

A family in mourning

Booysen’s mother, Bea, confirmed her passing on her social media platforms where she was loved and followed by thousands of fans, especially on TikTok.



“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri Booysen, one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspiring young women.

“Beandri was not only known for her vibrant personality and infectious laugh but also as the last surviving individual in South Africa living with Progeria, a rare genetic condition that causes premature ageing, despite the challenges she faced, Beandri radiated hope and joy.

“She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, using her unique spirit to inspire thousands worldwide,” she said.



“The Booysen family kindly requests privacy during this profoundly difficult time as they mourn the loss of their beloved Beandri.

Further details regarding the memorial service will be shared in due course.” she concluded.

Emotional final hours

Bea also hosted a live on TikTok where she described Beandri’s last few hours.

She said she was pronounced dead at 3.05pm on Wednesday, and added that her daughter, who was known as BB_unique_2005, had an infection around her heart and lungs with a very high mortality rate.

Booysen’s mother said Beandri’s heart stopped when doctors tried to incubate her at Sunnyside Hospital, with staff attempting to resuscitate her for almost an hour.



“I put lip ice on her lips before we said our goodbyes and came home, like you know, she loved lip ice,” she said.

TikTok inspiration

Lawrence Lee, TikTok name Pappa Lawrie, described Beandri as a dear friend and someone the world didn’t deserve.



“From the beginning, you were already too stunning for the ugly world around you, but you always shone in your own light. You lived each day for who you were — full of self-love, freedom, and the courage to be yourself, regardless of what the world says,” he said.

Lee said he would always cherish the memories he made with Beandri in November backstage at the Afrikaans is Groot concert in Pretoria.



“Bieba, you have not only shared your love, but your whole being, with the world. You lived and loved life like few others. I will miss you every day, but I will also always remember how you taught me to really live for myself,” he said.

‘Motivated me to dream big’

Taye van der Walt said Beandri was more than just a friend, she was an inspiration, a mentor, and the biggest supporter Van der Walt could ever ask for.



Van der Walt, who was an up-and-coming artist, said Beandri was the first person who believed in her and her music.



“She told me I was going to be signed, and today, thanks to your belief in me, I am proudly part of Sony Select South Africa,” she said.



Van der Walt said Beandri helped her believe in herself when she struggled to do herself.



“You were wise far beyond your years and taught me so much about life. Your advice and unconditional support were always there, no matter what I took on.

“You strengthened me in moments of uncertainty and motivated me to dream big,” she said.

