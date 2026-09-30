Big change on the cards for Sassa social grant payments in November

The agency will begin distributing October 2026 social grants next week.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is reviewing its November social grant payment arrangements following the announcement that local government elections will be held on 4 November.

Sassa had previously scheduled the November payment cycle to begin with the Older Persons Grant on 3 November, followed by the Disability Grant on 4 November and the Children’s Grant on 5 November.

The agency had also scheduled 6 November as the fourth payment day for beneficiaries whose grants are under review.

Sassa said the payment cycle was being reconsidered because the local government elections would take place on the same day the Older Persons Grant was originally scheduled to be paid.

“In May 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Local Government Elections will be held on 4 November 2026,” Sassa said.

“Against this background, the payment cycle for November is being reviewed in view of the upcoming Local Government Elections.”

The agency said it would consult relevant stakeholders before announcing revised arrangements.

Sassa also sought to reassure beneficiaries that the review would not affect their entitlement to social grants.

“Do not panic though, all eligible beneficiaries will receive their grants,” it said.

The agency added that it remained committed to ensuring beneficiaries received the correct grants “at the right time and place”.

The revised November payment dates will be announced once the consultation process has been completed.

Sassa October 2026 grants

The agency will begin distributing October 2026 social grants next week.

Sassa administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

Grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

Older Persons Grant – Friday, 2 October 2026

Disability Grant – Monday, 5 October 2026

Children’s grants – Tuesday, 6 October 2026

Sassa grant amounts: