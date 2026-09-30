US Ambassador Bozell slams SA: Visa sanctions, farm attack fears and investment risks

The ambassador stressed that the dispute was not with ordinary South Africans but with government policy.

The United States has delivered one of its bluntest rebukes yet to Pretoria, with Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell II warning that Washington has “run out of patience” after South Africa failed to respond to key demands to repair strained relations.

Visa restriction

In a hard‑hitting opinion piece titled The Cost of Doing Nothing, Bozell said the new visa restriction policy announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 15 September was a direct consequence of Pretoria’s refusal to engage on issues ranging from farm attacks to foreign investment.

“The South African government does not want a constructive relationship with the United States,” Bozell wrote. “At a time when the South African people need American investment the most, the South African government is rejecting a partnership with the United States. This is the cost of doing nothing.”

The “Five Asks”

Bozell revealed that Washington had tabled five conditions in November 2025 to reset ties:

Non‑interference in the processing of Afrikaner refugees.

A rejection of uncompensated land seizures.

Condemnation of the chant “Kill the Farmer! Kill the Boer!”.

Formal designation of rural crime as a priority crime, with resourced plans to address it.

Expansion of equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIP) to sectors such as telecommunications and mining.

‘Unacceptable’

While the first two were “more or less dealt with,” Bozell said Pretoria’s silence on the remaining three was unacceptable.

“South African farmers live in fear, carrying sidearms by day and sleeping with loaded weapons by their side. What does this say about the South African government – not its people – when the President won’t condemn it?”

Visa restrictions and investment risk

Bozell confirmed the visa restrictions target South African nationals complicit in policies enabling race‑based discrimination, uncompensated land seizures, or incitement of violence against minorities.

“This visa restriction policy is a first response, calibrated and specific. But I won’t pretend it’s the last word either,” he warned.

Claims rejected

Pretoria has consistently rejected claims of systemic discrimination, with President Cyril Ramaphosa insisting there is “no evidence of persecution against white people” and warning that narratives of white victimhood threaten post‑apartheid unity.

Ramaphosa has previously said there is “no evidence of persecution against white people”, and warned that such claims threaten national unity.

Dispute not with ordinary South Africans

The ambassador stressed that the dispute was not with ordinary South Africans but with government policy.

“We don’t have a quarrel with the young entrepreneur in Soweto or the winemaker outside Stellenbosch or the software engineer in Durban trying to build a better life. Our disagreement is with the government that continues to put its ideology above its own people.”

Investment risk

Bozell cautioned that South Africa risked losing billions in potential US investment in critical minerals, energy cooperation, and telecommunications.

“The question is not how many American companies have been able to withstand the burdensome and inefficient race‑based regulatory environment needed to do business in South Africa – it is how many companies are not investing in South Africa solely because of these additional hurdles. We know that this is a considerable number.”

Final warning

Bozell concluded with a blunt appeal

“It is beyond time for the South African government to put its ideological posturing aside and put its people first.”

Démarche

Bozell’s comments come as a démarche was issued against him for the second time in recent months

In March, Bozell was issued a démarche order over remarks on South Africa’s current policy trajectories.

Bozell was hauled before the Department of International Relations (Dirco) this week for a formal dressing‑down over his sharp attacks on Pretoria in recent media interviews.

The démarche, delivered on Tuesday, followed a string of remarks in which Bozell criticised the South African government’s handling of Washington’s demands.

Singling out SA

A senior Dirco official confirmed Bozell has been démarched and called in to explain what it described as “undiplomatic conduct.” The official said both countries remain committed to resolving outstanding bilateral issues.

US President Donald Trump has singled out South Africa for harsh treatment on several issues since he returned to the White House in January, notably making debunked claims of white Afrikaners being systematically “killed and slaughtered” in the country.

He ambushed Ramaphosa in the Oval Office earlier last year, playing a video in which he alleged a campaign against white farmers by the post-apartheid government.