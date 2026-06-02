Blocked ID? Home Affairs launches drive to help affected South Africans

Individuals appearing before Home Affairs are encouraged to bring any available documentation

The Department of Home Affairs has launched a nationwide campaign to assist people whose identity numbers were blocked before November 2022, giving them until 10 July to explain why their IDs should be unblocked.

The department announced on Monday that the initiative aims to help affected individuals regularise their status while protecting the integrity of the National Population Register.

In terms of Section 3 of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) of 2000, people with blocked identity numbers are being invited to submit representations explaining why their IDs should be restored.

Deadline to submit representations

Affected individuals must visit any Home Affairs office, excluding refugee reception centres and bank branches, to submit written and oral representations by 10 July 2026.

“Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of the affected identity numbers following the completion of the administrative process,” the department said.

Home Affairs said a number of IDs had been blocked under Section 19 of the Identification Act (Act No. 68 of 1997). These include duplicate identity records and cases where a person’s status still requires verification.

The department said it has already made significant progress in resolving blocked IDs, with “2 202 368 identity numbers” having been unblocked to date.

Supporting documents required

Individuals appearing before Home Affairs are encouraged to bring any available documentation that may assist in confirming their identity, citizenship, or legal status.

Documents may include an original birth certificate, clinic card, confirmation of birth, hospital records, parents’ identity documents, school records, affidavits from parents or informants, traditional authority letters and other supporting evidence.

Investigation may lead to cancellations

As part of its verification process, Home Affairs said it may cancel identity documents or records in cases where investigations reveal that they were improperly issued or obtained.

The department said action may be taken where IDs were issued to people who do not qualify for inclusion in the National Population Register, contain incorrect personal details, were obtained through fraud or misrepresentation, or have been forged, altered, stolen or unlawfully manipulated.

“The department urges all affected individuals to respond promptly and utilise this opportunity to regularise their status,” it said.