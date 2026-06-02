Gauteng government defends Amapanyaza programme amid criticism

It pledged continued investment in community safety.

The Gauteng Provincial Government has pushed back against what it calls misleading attacks on its Traffic Wardens initiative, insisting the “Amapanyaza” programme is central to the province’s law enforcement strategy and economic empowerment agenda.

The Gauteng Provincial Government is standing firm in its defence of the Traffic Wardens programme, rejecting criticism aimed at discrediting an initiative it says remains vital to building safer communities across the province.

Government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the backlash against the programme misrepresents its purpose and impact.

“The initiative remains a critical intervention in strengthening community safety, visible policing and law enforcement capacity across the province,” he said.

Why Gauteng says now is the time to invest more in traffic wardens

With public pressure mounting over crime, lawlessness and traffic violations, the provincial government says it has responded with deliberate action rather than retreat.

The recruitment, training and deployment of Traffic Wardens form part of a broader provincial strategy to build sustainable law enforcement capacity and restore public trust in safety institutions.

Mhlanga said the programme was designed with long-term impact in mind.

“The programme forms part of the province’s broader strategy to build sustainable law enforcement capacity, improve coordination between security agencies and restore public confidence in safety interventions,” he said.

He added that the expenditure linked to the programme covers far more than salaries, encompassing comprehensive training, accommodation, uniforms, transport, stipends, operational support and Peace Officer training.

These are all aimed at ensuring recruits are properly equipped to carry out their duties within the law.

What traffic wardens are actually doing on the ground

Despite claims that the programme is wasteful or ineffective, the government says wardens are making a tangible difference across the province.

According to the provincial government, they are actively involved in crime prevention operations, road safety enforcement, by-law compliance and joint operations with the South African Police Service and metropolitan police departments in identified crime hotspots.

Mhlanga said the wardens’ contribution has not gone unnoticed beyond government circles.

“The commendable performance of the traffic wardens has earned positive feedback from event management companies, significantly boosting support for the tourism and entertainment sectors and enhancing the overall safety of Gauteng residents and visitors,” he said.

Peace Officer training

A key component of the programme’s credibility, according to the government, is its Peace Officer training element, which is designed to ensure that wardens operate within legal boundaries and to the highest standards of discipline and accountability.

Mhlanga said the enrolment of 5 900 wardens in this training reflects a serious institutional commitment.

“The Peace Officer training programme remains a critical component of professionalising the service and ensuring that wardens operate within the confines of the law and according to the highest standards of discipline and accountability,” he said.

He said this also signals the government’s dual purpose for the initiative, strengthening law enforcement while simultaneously creating meaningful economic opportunities for young people in Gauteng.

Lesufi’s commitment to outcomes and accountability

Mhlanga said Premier Panyaza Lesufi has made accountability and measurable results central to his position on the programme, with the government maintaining that operational efficiency remains a non-negotiable standard.

He added that crime cannot be addressed through a single agency or intervention.

“Crime is a complex societal challenge that requires a coordinated response from all spheres of government, law enforcement agencies, communities and the private sector,” he said.

He said the provincial government would therefore continue channelling resources into practical interventions that enhance public safety, combat criminality and build safer communities for all residents of the province.