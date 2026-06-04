933 Mozambicans leave SA in major repatriation operation

38 minors formed part of the group and were processed with the assistance of Social Development.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed the departure of 933 Mozambican nationals through the Lebombo Port of Entry, marking one of the largest coordinated repatriation operations in recent months.

Of the total processed, 349 individuals originated from the Lindela Holding Facility and were deported by the Department of Home Affairs, while 584 travelled from Mossel Bay under arrangements facilitated by the Mozambican High Commission.

Operation

BMA deputy assistant commissioner Mmemme Mogotsi said the operation was coordinated through an integrated approach that combined immigration, health, law enforcement, and border guard functions, in partnership with Home Affairs, Social Development, the SA Police Service, and Mozambican authorities.

“All travellers underwent immigration processing, including identity verification, biometric checks and status assessments, in line with South African legislation,” Mogotsi said.

Among those processed were individuals without valid documentation and others requiring further verification. Seventeen were found to have overstayed their authorised period of stay.

“Thirty‑eight minors formed part of the group and were processed with the assistance of Social Development to ensure compliance with child protection and cross‑border movement requirements,” Mogotsi added.

Picture: BMA

Screened

She said all individuals were screened under health, security and immigration protocols before being permitted to proceed.

“At the conclusion of the operation, 926 departed successfully, while seven were not permitted to leave due to documentation or nationality issues, including minors without required papers. Arrangements were made for all affected individuals in line with legal requirements.”

Mogotsi said the operation was concluded in an orderly manner without incident.

Migration

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato emphasised that cross‑border movement must be managed lawfully and consistently with South Africa’s immigration framework.

“We will continue to work closely with regional counterparts to promote safe, orderly and regular migration while safeguarding the security interests of South Africa and the region,” he said.

Malawians repatriated

Meanwhile, Malawi announced the start of a voluntary repatriation programme for its nationals in South Africa following reports of violent attacks on African migrants in parts of the country.

The repatriation follows the first group of Ghanaian nationals leaving South Africa last week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday the initiative will apply only to citizens who have formally requested assistance, with logistical details to be released once arrangements are finalised.

Last month, protests in multiple provinces required police intervention as demonstrators began threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property. March and March, one of the organisations leading the protests, set a 30 June deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave the country.