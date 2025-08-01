BMA dismisses false claims about new citizenship laws

The BMA dismissed claims about new penalty structures or arrest policies.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) on Thursday dismissed viral claims suggesting new citizenship laws came into effect in May 2025.

The authority says no such legislation exists.

Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato addressed widespread misinformation circulating on social media.

The false messages claimed all South African-born citizens must now use only South African passports for travel.

“The BMA would like to categorically state that this claim is false and misleading,” the authority stated.

The viral message suggested failure to comply would result in fines, arrests, or criminal records.

The BMA confirmed that no new laws were implemented in May 2025 relating to citizen entry or exit requirements.

It maintained that current regulations remain unchanged under existing legislation.

Existing laws still apply

The South African Citizenship Act of 1995 continues to govern travel requirements for citizens.

“The existing legal position remains unchanged and continues to be governed by the South African Citizenship Act, 1995 (as amended), which outlines that South African citizens are expected to enter and depart South Africa using their valid South African passport, even if they hold dual citizenship,” the BMA stated.

These regulations have been in place for years.

The authority emphasised that dual citizens must still use South African passports when travelling to and from the country.

Emergency travel provisions available

Citizens whose passports expire while abroad have options available to them.

The BMA advised approaching the nearest South African embassy to obtain an Emergency Travel Certificate.

Citizens who cannot secure an Emergency Travel Certificate will still be allowed entry.

“However, in the event that they were not able to obtain an ETC, they will not be refused entry into the country, provided that they have a form of South African identity in their possession at the time,” the authority explained.

The BMA stressed that humanitarian considerations apply in such circumstances.

No new enforcement measures have been introduced this year.

No new penalties introduced

The authority dismissed claims about new penalty structures or arrest policies.

“However, there is no new enforcement directive on solely using a South African passport, fine structure, or arrest policy introduced in 2025 as claimed in the false message,” the BMA stated.

Officials urged citizens to verify information through official channels before acting on viral messages.

The authority recommended consulting the Department of Home Affairs and the Border Management Authority for accurate travel information.

BMA media briefing scheduled

Masiapato will address the public this Sunday, 3 August 2025, during a scheduled media briefing.

The session will cover border operations and security updates.

The briefing will include the official unveiling of new BMA Immigration Security tools.

These tools form part of ongoing efforts to enhance border integrity and document authenticity.

Official guidance for travellers

“The BMA remains committed to transparency, secure borders, and facilitating lawful travel,” the authority said.

Officials encouraged South Africans abroad and travellers to remain calm amid the misinformation.

The authority advised citizens to “ignore sensationalised messages, and rely solely on official communication for accurate updates”.

The BMA emphasised the importance of using official sources for accurate immigration updates.

