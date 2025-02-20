BMA suspends operations at three ports of entry due to severe flooding

Torrential rains have battered several parts of the country, making roads inaccessible and leaving at least six people dead in KZN.

As the rain continues to wreak havoc in parts of the country, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has suspended operations at three ports of entry due to severe flooding.

Torrential rains battered northern parts of Gauteng, making roads inaccessible and forcing families from their homes.

Lives lost

In KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), heavy rains triggered devastating mudslides and structural collapses across the province, claiming six lives and causing significant damage to property since Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, a tornado tore through parts of Tshwane, displacing over 15 families and leaving a trail of destruction across homes and businesses.

The heavy downpours have also affected South Africa’s ports of entry.

ALSO READ: Operations at Grobler’s Bridge port of entry to Botswana temporarily suspended

Operations suspended

The BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, has informed the public and stakeholders that operations at Pont Drift, Makgobistad, and Derdepoort have been temporarily suspended due to severe flooding.

Pontdrif, Makgobistad and Derdepoort are border posts between South Africa and Botswana.

BMA deputy assistant commissioner for communication and marketing Mmemme Mogotsi said the heavy rainfall in the region has resulted in significant water levels rising in the Molopo River, making operations at the three ports of entry unsafe and impractical.

“As a result, the BMA, in consultation with the authorities in Botswana, has taken the necessary precautionary measures to suspend operations at these ports of entry until further notice.

“Travellers and commercial operators are advised to use Ramatlabama, Kopfontein, and Skilpadshek ports of entry for cross-border movement. The BMA will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as conditions improve. We urge the public to exercise caution and adhere to all official advisories,” Mogotsi said.

Drier weekend

Last month, operations at Grobler’s Bridge Port of Entry were temporarily suspended due to adverse conditions caused by high water levels resulting from the rainfall.

At the time, Masiapato said the increased water level at Grobler’s Bridge reached a point that significantly compromised the safe and efficient functioning of the port.

Meanwhile, as the rain continues to persist, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast a drier weekend, with a 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts of the country for Saturday and Sunday.

NOW READ: UPDATE: Six people dead as heavy rains trigger devastating mudslides in KZN