Ramaphosa receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid-19

The presidency announced late on Sunday evening that President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild covid-19 symptoms and was feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier on Sunday.

“The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force.

“The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,” the statement read.

Ramaphosa did travel parts of West Africa recently and the South African delegation was tested for Covid-19 in all countries.

“The President and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results. The President also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.

“Today’s proceedings (De Klerk’s state memorial service) in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing,” the statement further reads.

Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation.”

Those who have been in contact with the president have been urged to look out for symptoms or get tested.

During his eulogy earlier on Sunday, Ramaphosa lauded De Klerk’s legacy.

He said De Klerk’s historic speech on 10 February 1990, when he announced the unbanning of political parties and the release of political prisoners, was a brave act.

“In taking this bold step, De Klerk heeded the call by Nelson Mandela who, while still incarcerated, told the apartheid rulers that the only way to resolve what he called the perpetual crisis in the country was through negotiations between the ANC and the National Party government.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele. Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe.