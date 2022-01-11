POPI Act means no public matric results, says basic education dept

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Basic Education on Tuesday morning announced that no matric results will appear on any public platforms this year.

According to EWN, this is due to the recognition of the July 2021 Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), which meant the rights of privacy when it came to the collection, retention, dissemination and use of personal information of students had to be adhered to and respected.

The sudden change comes just days before the class of 2021’s final examination results were due to be released.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said last year the matric exam results would be announced on 20 January 2022, while provinces will then release the results the next day on 21 January.

Learners will still receive their statement of results from their respective schools, but unlike previous years, where matrics would adhere to the tradition of buying a newspaper to get their results, this will be much less ceremonious.

Updates are expected during Motshekga’s media briefing on the 2022 reopening of schools at 10am.

