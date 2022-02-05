JSC to recommend Judge Mandisa Maya for Chief Justice post

Citizen Reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced that it will recommend Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya for the position of Chief Justice.

This was announced by Advocate Dali Mpofu during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Maya was among four senior judges shortlisted by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the top judicial post.

The other candidates were Constitutional Court (ConCourt) Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

Should Ramaphosa appoint Maya for the Chief Justice job, she would make history as South Africa’s first woman Chief Justice.

Judge Maya’s credentials

Maya has been described as a trailblazer in the judiciary due to her impressive track record.

The 58-year-old is regarded as “a woman of firsts” because she was one of the first women judges on the Eastern Cape High Court, the first black woman to be appointed to the SCA, the first woman deputy president of the court, and later, the first woman president of the SCA.

Maya has also received three honorary doctorates and was recently appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga.

And unlike Justices Zondo and Madlanga, if she were to be appointed to head the judiciary, she would serve the full 12-year term as Chief Justice.

This is a developing story. More to follow.