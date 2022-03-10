Just in: Zondo named new Chief Justice

Narissa Subramoney

President Cyril Ramphosa has appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice of South Africa with effect from 1 April 2022..

President @CyrilRamaphosa has in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution, decided to appoint Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice of South Africa with effect from 1 April 2022.

“The Chief Justice stands as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice,” said the Presidency in a tweet.

“I have every confidence that Justice Zondo will acquit himself with distinction in this position.”

Justice Zondo was first appointed as a judge of the Labour Court in 1997 and was Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeals courts between 2000 and 2010.

He has been a judge of the Constitutional Court since 2012 and was appointed as Deputy Chief Justice in 2017.

Zondo beat the JSC’s recommended candidate, SCA president, Judge Mandisa Maya, for the post.

Judge Maya was among four senior judges shortlisted by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the top judicial post.

Maya has been described as a trailblazer in the judiciary due to her impressive track record.

The 58-year-old is regarded as “a woman of firsts” because she was one of the first women judges on the Eastern Cape High Court, the first black woman to be appointed to the SCA, the first woman deputy president of the court, and later, the first woman president of the SCA.

Maya has also received three honorary doctorates and was recently appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga.

This is a developing story*