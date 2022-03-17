DA drags govt to court challenging extension of national state of disaster

Thapelo Lekabe

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has announced that his party will file urgent court papers, challenging government’s decision to extend the national state of disaster.

This follows government’s decision this week to extend the state of disaster until 15 April 2022, as it comes up with health measures to manage the Covid-19 pandemic outside of the Disaster Management Act.

DA challenges state of disaster

Addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, Steenhuisen said there was no scientific justification for the latest extension of the state of disaster.

He said the state of disaster, which has been in place since March 2020, was pushing South Africans into joblessness and deeper into poverty.

“I have today instructed our attorneys to bring an urgent court challenge to Tuesday’s irrational and unreasonable extension of the state of disaster.

“It is urgent because we cannot be in a state of disaster for another day,” Steenhuisen said.

The DA leader said the “real disaster” facing the country was the unemployment crisis and rising levels of poverty.

“This crisis poses a far higher risk to national wellbeing and is causing far more suffering than Covid is,” he said.

Legal action

AfriForum on Tuesday also announced that it would take government to court again for extending the national state of disaster.

The lobby group began legal action in February to declare the station disaster invalid, arguing that there was currently no disaster in South Africa.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said his party was exploring all possible avenues of challenging government’s decision because they feared the state of disaster would still continue indefinitely.

The leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Bantu Holomisa on Wednesday also announced that his party would challenge the constitutionality of extending the state of disaster.

Holomisa said the UDM would join other organisations, including AfriForum, in opposing the state of disaster as amicus curiae or friends of the court.

