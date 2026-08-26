DA welcomes ex-FF Plus caucus leader Grandi Theunissen

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink says Grandi Theunissen's defection is a vote of confidence in the party's leadership in Tshwane.

Former Freedom Front Plus (FF+) Tshwane caucus leader Grandi Theunissen joined the DA yesterday after he was removed as caucus leader last week following an internal investigation.

FF+ removed Theunissen as its Tshwane caucus leader because his caucus voted in favour of a controversial property development that the party had publicly opposed.

Coalition ties paved the way

Theunissen, who has served FF+ since 1994, was welcomed by DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink, DA Gauteng provincial chair Fred Nel and other members from the party at their Gauteng north regional office in Muckleneuk.

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Theunissen said leaving FF+ for the DA wasn’t a decision he took lightly.

He said he only wrote his resignation at 8am yesterday as he wanted to be sure he was making the right decision.

“I was found guilty and at no stage was I allowed a fair opportunity to state my case. I had 15 minutes to answer a 13-page charge sheet against me. In fact, the manner in which internal matters are handled in FF+ is an ominous sign for how the party manages conditions,” he said.

“During 2023-2024, FF+ in the Western Cape voted to have several DA members mayors removed from office, after which Brink and I promised each other not to allow this kind of politicking to jeopardise our own coalition in Tshwane because it was for the community we served.

“That strengthened our bond and friendship and helped us survive many of the attacks on our coalition,” he said.

“Brink and I could work together over party lines because we have the same values and interests. From today, on we work together in the same party,” he added.

Focus remains on serving Tshwane

Theunissen said he was excited about working with Brink.

“There are very competent people I have left behind, especially in Tshwane.

“I believe, in light of what happened in the past few weeks in the region and caucus, they will understand my decision to join the DA,” he added.

Theunissen said he was determined not to get into a fight with FF+.

“That’s not my style. I prefer to use my energy to serve the residents of Tshwane. That’s where my focus will be,” he added.

DA sees defection as a vote of confidence

Brink said Theunissen is not just another politician, but a leader.

“It is rare to see a regional chair treated so poorly by his party, yet still make himself available for further service. We will definitely leverage his experience – both political and in government – the networks he has built and his reputation as a person of integrity within the DA.”

Brink said a major challenge for the new city government following the November elections would be making an impact on law and order.

“He will add to our expertise, not only when we assume office but in the lead-up to the election.”

Brink said Theunissen’s decision to join the party was a signal to those wondering whether they could trust the DA with their vote.

“He has seen us in action – not just on paper, or in theory. He knows our leaders and how we work under pressure. It is a vote of confidence in the DA’s leadership in Tshwane,” he added.

Brink said the move wasn’t about hurting the FF+ because the party was not the DA’s opposition.