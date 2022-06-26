JUST IN: 17 people found dead at East London tavern

Citizen Reporter

At least 17 people have been found dead at an East London tavern.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park.

While the cause of the deaths is unknown at this stage, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the fatalities, saying police were investigating the cause of the deaths.

“The South African Police Service confirms that about 17 people were found dead inside a local tavern in Scenery Park in the area of East London.

“We received this report in the early hours of Sunday [and] the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. We do not what to make any speculation at this stage as our investigations are continuing,” Kinana told Newzroom Afrika.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

