JUST IN: Police arrest Enyobeni tavern owner and two employees

Thapelo Lekabe

The owner of the Enyobeni tavern in East London where 21 teenagers died more than two weeks ago, has been arrested along with two employees.

According to Eastern Cape police, the arrests were made on Saturday and Tuesday respectively, by a team of detectives.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrest of the 52-year-old suspect and two employees – aged between 33 and 34 – followed a criminal complaint laid by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid at Scenery Park Police Station for contravention of the Liquor Act.

The 21 teenagers, nine girls and 12 boys, died under mysterious circumstances in the early hours of Sunday 26 June, with police yet to confirm the cause of their deaths.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

NOW READ: ‘It wasn’t my intention for this to happen’: Enyobeni tavern owner