Police aircraft crashes just after takeoff at Rand Airport, killing five people

Citizen Reporter

Five people have died after a light police aircraft crashed at the Rand Airport in Germiston on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash took place around 2pm, according to Netcare 911.

Speaking to The Citizen, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that six people – including the pilot – were on board when a SAPS PC-6 Turbo Porter aircraft crashed shortly after taking off the runway at the airport.

One person was airlifted to the hospital.

“When medics arrived at the scene they found that an aircraft had crashed towards the end of the runway [and] on close inspection. It was found that five people had sadly died and one had sustained critical injuries. The patient that critical injuries was airlifted to hospital via a private air ambulance,” he said.

Herbst confirmed that officials from South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and the police were present at the scene, and will conduct investigations into the crash.