‘Good luck, maybe we’ll see you again’: Dali Mpofu withdraws from representing Mkhwebane

Advocate Dali Mpofu has withdrawn from representing suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, in the Section 194 committee inquiry.

This comes after Mkhwebane’s postponement application was rejected by Section 194 committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi on Thursday.

“As I indicated earlier, the decision really does not come as a surprise,” Mpofu said.

The advocate informed that the committee that his mandate has come to an end and asked to be excused.

Mpofu said the legal team are not able to take further part in “any of the illegal activities” of the committee.

“Any event beyond the application, even breathing, would be the illegal activities of this committee. So, I am afraid, then as far as the legal team is concerned this is as far as the legal team can take it. And good luck, maybe we’ll see you again or maybe not,” he said.

