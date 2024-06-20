Bushbuckridge mayor leaves municipality with big challenge

Bushbuckridge must find a new mayor after Sylvia Nxumalo, the longest-serving mayor, was sworn in as an ANC member of the NCOP.

The Bushbuckridge municipality in Mpumalanga is facing a huge challenge of finding a replacement for their longest-serving mayor, Sylvia Nxumalo, who was sworn in as an ANC member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Nxumalo and other ANC members from different provinces were sworn in last Friday.

Replacement not identified yet

Bushbuckridge municipal spokesperson Fhumulani Thovhakale confirmed yesterday that Nxumalo’s replacement has not yet been identified.

“The municipality will await the election of a new mayor, who will also appoint their mayoral committee members,” he said.

Thovhakale commended Nxumalo for the time she spent at the municipality and wished her well in her new position.

Even though it is still not clear who will take over from Nxumalo, sources said the speaker of the council, Ruth Raganya, might be the one who will occupy the mayor’s position.

Proving herself in male-dominated political field

In an interview with The Citizen, Nxumalo thanked the municipality for giving her a chance to prove herself in the male-dominated political field.

Nxumalo, who joined the council in 2006 and later became the first female chief whip, said during the eight years that she spent in the council, she has learnt a lot in terms of leadership, as well as in her personal life.

“I have learned how to work with different people and to remain trustworthy to the people that I was serving,” she said.

Nxumalo said the experience that she acquired from the council has prepared her to do well in every job that she would come across.

