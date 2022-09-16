Arson suspected in Bushbuckridge municipal office fire

Citizen Reporter

Municipal offices in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, were set alight early on Wednesday morning, in a suspected act of arson.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli told Lowvelder that security had been on duty in the area when they heard a loud bang coming from the direction of the offices at around 2am.

ALSO READ: Police request public assistance in tracking down suspected Joburg arsonist

When they went to investigate, they discovered 11 office blocks on fire, as well as 10 of the finance offices, and one internal audit office, Mdhluli said.

Police and firefighters responded to the call, and the fire was extinguished.

Several beer bottles stuffed with cotton wool were found near the gutted building, and were seized by police.

No casualties were reported, and the cost of the damage is not yet known.

The incident could have a negative impact on service delivery in the area, however, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela warned.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist police to contact Detective Captain Evans Mashego on 082 319 9732.

NOW READ: WATCH: Arson suspected as Denny mushroom farm gutted by fire

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Lowvelder. Read the original article here.