 NPA seeks to consolidate matters in Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala case

He’s accused of ordering a 2023 hit on his ex-girlfriend, influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is looking to consolidate several matters in the case against alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The 49-year-old Matlala appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Rennie Boshoff postponed proceedings to 2 September 2025.

Centralising cases

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane said the postponement is important to allow for the finalisation of centralising the cases, which is crucial for the state’s case.

“When you have cases emanating from other areas, you must apply for centralisation, so we want to combine them into one.”

“Matlala is scheduled to appear alone on Tuesday for a bail application and will remain in custody until his next court appearance,” Mjonodwane said.

Charges

Matlala, along with his wife Tsakane Matlala and co-accused Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and money laundering, as well as attempting to defeat justice.

He is also accused of laundering millions, including funds linked to a R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender.

The case stems from an alleged incident in Sandton between 12 and 17 October 2023, where Tebogo Thobejane’s vehicle was allegedly shot at.

Arrest

Thobejane sustained injuries after her vehicle was ambushed.

Matlala was arrested in connection with the incident, along with his wife, Tsakani, who was later released on R20 000 bail due to poor health and her role as a mother to young children.

MK party watching

Last month, the MK party said it would keep a close eye on the legal proceedings against Matlala following explosive revelations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Matlala is part of a plot that led to the disbanding of the political killings task team.

Police minister

It is alleged that Matlala, through businessman Brown Mogotsi, has been able to influence the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, into doing his bidding.

“Mr Matlala faces very serious cases, and we have just had a spate of botched cases by the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], so we will be watching this one closely”, said MK party Gauteng spokesperson Abel Tau.

Tau alleged that ordinary South Africans are victims of a network of corruption involving prosecutors, police, judges and politicians.

