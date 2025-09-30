South Africa

Cape Town load reduction continues this week: Here are the affected areas

By Enkosi Selane

30 September 2025

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Cape Town's load reduction

As Eskom’s load reduction programme continues this week, affected residents from multiple regions across Cape Town have been warned to brace themselves for the power outages.

While load shedding remains suspended nationally, Eskom still implements scheduled power cuts due to electrical grid pressures.

During load reduction, the utility conducts power cuts twice daily.

Eskom’s schedule states that the power cuts will occur daily from Monday, 29 September, to Sunday, 5 October.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

Under the current load reduction schedule, many areas across the Western Cape will continue to experience planned power outages during peak hours.

Nine areas will be affected under this week’s load reduction schedule.

These areas can expect approximately four hours of outages during morning periods and five hours during evening periods.

The affected communities are divided into two main blocks.

The schedule operates on a consistent daily rotation, enabling residents to anticipate and prepare for outages at the same times each day.

Affected areas

Block A

  • Philippi East
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Mfuleni

Block B

  • Philippi
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Eersterivier
  • Mfuleni
  • Highgate (Silversands)
  • Part of Airport Industrial
  • Khaya
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

This week, all affected areas will experience load reduction at the same time.

  • Morning cuts: 5am – 7am daily
  • Evening cuts: 5pm – 7pm daily

Minister’s promise to end load reduction

On 25 September 2025, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said it would take the country up to 18 months to completely eliminate load reduction.

He said this achievement depended on community cooperation and infrastructure challenges.

He acknowledged that load reduction primarily impacts poor communities during morning and afternoon peak periods.

“Today, I’m announcing that we are ending load reduction. The period we have set ourselves is anything between 12 and 18 months, but it can be exceptionally shorter than that,” Ramokgopa said.

The minister said that load reduction creates an appearance of discrimination based on income levels.

He said when mapping its prevalence across the country, the concentration is predominantly in poor areas, giving the impression of penalising those who cannot afford electricity, while affluent areas remain unaffected.

