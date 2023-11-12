Chaos as Pro-palestine march turns violent

Public order policing were called in, with officers carrying shields and forming barriers. They used stun grenades and water cannons.

Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town was hit by a wave of chaos on Sunday afternoon amid violent clashes at a Pro-Palestine march.

One protestor claimed another was “beaten by police”. This has not been independently verified.



