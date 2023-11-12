South Africa

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

Deputy Digital Editor

1 minute read

12 Nov 2023

02:16 pm

Chaos as Pro-palestine march turns violent

Public order policing were called in, with officers carrying shields and forming barriers. They used stun grenades and water cannons.

Police vest

Picture: iStock

Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town was hit by a wave of chaos on Sunday afternoon amid violent clashes at a Pro-Palestine march.

One protestor claimed another was “beaten by police”. This has not been independently verified.

This is a developing story. Please keep refreshing the page for updates.

