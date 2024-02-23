Chaos in Moqhaka as ANC councillors fuel protests over job posts

Interference by the African National Congress (ANC) in the recruitment of municipal workers has brought Moqhaka Municipality in the Free State to a standstill, with councillors allegedly demanding that volunteers from the ruling party be hired instead. According to ANC Free State spokesperson Jabu Mbalula, his party had a right to interfere in the municipal recruitment processes. Insiders at the municipality said the fracas started last year after council approved the recruitment of general workers from nearby communities. ALSO READ: ‘We depend on loan sharks’ − Municipal workers go months without salaries, medical aid The Citizen has seen a letter…

Interference by the African National Congress (ANC) in the recruitment of municipal workers has brought Moqhaka Municipality in the Free State to a standstill, with councillors allegedly demanding that volunteers from the ruling party be hired instead.

According to ANC Free State spokesperson Jabu Mbalula, his party had a right to interfere in the municipal recruitment processes.

Insiders at the municipality said the fracas started last year after council approved the recruitment of general workers from nearby communities.

The Citizen has seen a letter signed by a dozen ANC councillors to their provincial leaders, complaining that they were being “undermined” in that non-ANC supporters were hired.

Subsequently, the party’s provincial secretary Polediso Motsoeneng allegedly instructed Mayor Motlogelwa Mokatsane to withdraw the appointments, according to the sources.

Manager stands her ground

On 20 December, Mokatsane wrote to municipal manager Portia Tshabalala, requesting the cancellation of the posts, citing budget issues.

In her reply dated 28 December, Tshabalala turned down Mokatsane’s request saying the recruitment and budget were stamped by council.

“The issue relating to the appointment of general workers was approved by council as a means to reduce overtime and the unemployment rate within the municipal jurisdiction.

“The envisaged moratorium at this late stage is in my view unjustified as it would result in a possible labour dispute and legal action against the municipality, with serious financial implications,” reads Tshabalala’s response.

A source who is privy to council matters alleged that ANC councillors are not concerned about the ongoing destructive protests.

“The ANC put pressure on the mayor, he faced being recalled, and had no choice but to be seen to be taking action.

“We now have a situation where councillors have abdicated their purpose as community representatives, they are encouraging the protests and are not prepared to urge residents to stop because they know there is no accountability,” said the insider.

When Mokatsane’s efforts failed, Motsoeneng allegedly called Tshabalala into a meeting, giving her an ultimatum to either do away with the appointments or resign.

Again, Tshabalala stood her ground and wouldn’t budge.

ANC has ‘a right to intervene’

Mbalula on Thursday said Motsoeneng did nothing illegal when he called municipal officials into meetings, threatening to get them fired.

He said the councillors were approached by community members with allegations of improper hiring of people.

Mbalula said 50 posts were advertised, and that instead 150 people were allegedly hired.

“As a result, the councillors were asked to intervene on behalf of the community. They followed proper channels by asking for information from the relevant municipal officials, in this case, the municipal manager.

“This is the basis that informed the involvement of councillors in this matter.”

He added that Motsoeneng’s actions were to ensure stability at Moqhaka.

“As a provincial secretary of the ANC, he was well within his right to interact with the municipal manager as the head of administration in order to be briefed about the events that led to the unrest.

“In so far as we are concerned, his actions on meeting with municipal manager was not illegal as he was acting in the best interest of returning stability in community,” Mbalula said.

Chaos

School classrooms in areas such as Steynsrus are empty as pupils stay home due to the wildcat protests that have since turned violent.

Municipal offices and vehicles have been torched. Municipal workers are prevented from entering their workplaces.

Last week, a truck that was travelling through from Klerksdorp to Harrismith was set alight by protesters in Steynsrus.

According to police reports, the truck was traveling on the R76 road which had been closed by protesting residents.

The road connects Kroonstad and Steynsrus and runs past Matlwangtlwang.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus accused the ANC of prioritising the hiring of party card-carrying members at Moqhaka.

“Recognising that the authority to employ staff lies solely with the municipal manager, any interference by councillors demands scrutiny.

“Consequently, we will formally lodge a complaint with the Speaker to initiate an investigation into the misconduct and interference exhibited by various councillors in the municipality,” said DA councillor Chris Dalton.

Mbalula denied allegations that ANC concillors were behind the protests.

Manager to be suspended?

A suspension letter is apparently about to be sent to Tshabalala over her refusal to stop the filling of the 120 posts, said an official who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

Moqhaka spokesperson Dika Kheswa had not replied to emailed questions by the time of publication.

The Kroonstaad-headquatered Moqhaka includes towns such as Viljoenskroon and Steynsrus. It falls under Fezile Dabi District Municipality.

Lats year, cyber criminals targeted the municipality’s network, crippling its ICT system and locking out staffers.

It turned out that the ICT system had no backup or proper security software, leaving its data exposed to criminals.

