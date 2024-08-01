Chinese man kidnapped after paying R350k ransom for his brother

Chinese man gets kidnapped as he tries to deliver ransom money for his brother's release after he got kidnapped.

A Chinese man’s bid to rescue his kidnapped brother ended in him being captured himself.

The man’s brother was kidnapped at King Williams Town, Eastern Cape, on Saturday and a R350,000 ransom was demanded for his release.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said after the ransom was paid, the man was also kidnapped and has not yet been found. However, his bother has now been found.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police rescue kidnapped businessman, seize R300m in drugs in Fourways

Kidnapped brother found

Saps K9 unit, detectives and private security officials followed information received that led to the house of a taxi owner in Mooiplaas outside East London.

“When police approached the house, they tactically entered, and a Chinese national that was kidnapped at King Williams Town on Saturday, was found in the house unharmed,” said Mawisa.

He was found on Thursday morning, 1 August.

“Upon searching, they recovered a shotgun, 11 boxes of ammunition in different calibres, a safe, and suspected stolen property.

Suspects arrested

Three suspects, aged between 28 and 36 years, were arrested and will appear at East London Magistrate Court soon.

“The trio is charged for kidnapping, possession of unlicensed firearm and several ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen property,” Mawisa said.

Mawisa said an investigation is underway and more arrests are imminent.

ALSO READ: Police rescue kidnapping victims in Benoni: Five arrested, one killed

According to Mawisa, the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene applauded officials for arresting the suspects within a week after the incident occurred.

“As we continue to mitigate cases of kidnapping, swift arrests of perpetrators is sending a message that the police are determined to harshly deal with this scourge,” said Lieutenant General Mene.

Kidnapped businessman

In a separate incident in Gauteng, kidnapped businessman Ashruf Kaka was rescued by the police on Wednesday evening. The man was taken at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, on 5 July.

“The SAPS anti-kidnapping task team has been working on the case and arrested the first two suspects last week,” police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

Mathe added that Kaka was rescued at a house in Lenasia.

“On Wednesday, 31 July, intelligence-led the multidisciplinary team to a hotel in East Gate and two apartments in Fourways where they arrested six suspects and seized drugs suspected to be crystal meth worth R300 million”.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended the team.

“Our men and women in blue remain hard at work in taking down syndicates involved in dealing and trafficking drugs,” said Masemola.

ALSO READ: Police rescue another Portuguese businessman in Soweto on Thursday night