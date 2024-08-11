Hunger strike, 18 months later: Inmate who stabbed Janusz Waluś transferred from C-Max prison

Mandla Madonsela stabbed Chris Hani's killer in November 2022.

Janusz Waluś, Chris Hani's killer

The inmate who allegedly stabbed late struggle stalwart Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś, in prison has been transferred to a different correctional facility.

This is according to Correctional Services Minister, Pieter Groenewald.

On 21 November 2022, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) mandated the parole release of Waluś, a decision that incited strong reactions from both Hani’s widow and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

His release was, however, delayed after the convicted murderer was stabbed by a fellow inmate at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria a few days later.

While Waluś was discharged from hospital and eventually released on 7 December, his attacker was transferred to the prison’s C-Max section.

The man has since been released 18 months later.

Inmate charged for Waluś stabbing

Former public protector and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, Busisiwe Mkhwebane had posed a question to Groenewald following reports that Mandla Madonsela was held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day.

But the minister dismissed such reports.

“No offender in the care of Department of Correctional Services [DCS] is under solitary confinement as this was outlawed in 2008,” he said in parliamentary reply published on 8 August.

Groenewald revealed that Madonsela, a former South African Air Force sergeant, was placed before a disciplinary committee, where he was internally charged for stabbing Waluś.

“Offender Mandla Madonsela was subsequently reclassified and demoted to a C-group privilege and transferred to the closed-maximum facility on 4 December 2022 to attend criminogenic rehabilitative programs that would address the dynamic risk factors and needs.

“The closed maximum correctional centre, known as C-Max, accommodates adult male offenders for behavioural modification in single cells after been identified as high security risk (i.e. posing a threat to themselves, other offenders, officials and members of the public),” the minster said.

Madonsela’ went on hunger strike

Groenewald explained that Madonsela, who at some point went on hunger strike, could only be held at the C-Max section for a specific duration.

“In line with standard operating procedures for closed supervision correctional facility, the duration of the incarceration of a degraded offender is a minimum of 12 to 18 months.

“At the time of receipt of the question, the offender was within the maximum duration period bearing in mind that upon admission the offender had been on a hunger strike and required time to recover in this regard.

“Upon admission, all offenders undergo risk and needs assessments.

“The offender was briefed on 22 December 2022, by the case management committee about treatment plans to address his offending behaviour and the timelines thereof, this was after the offender abandoned his hunger strike.”

Madonsela transferred

The minister further stated that Madonsela was among 21 other “maximum classified offenders” who were re-assessed and declared eligible for a transfer.

“At the time of submission of the response, the offender was being transferred out of the closed maximum facility.

“The conduct of the offender will determine whether additional corrective interventions are required,” Groenewald concluded.

Madonsela was reportedly transferred to the Zonderwater Correctional Centre in Cullinan last Thursday.

