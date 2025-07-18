Man dead after fatal substation explosion due to suspected vandalism in KZN

The eThekwini Municipality has advised the public to stay away from electrical infrastructure.

One person has been killed in a fatal explosion related to suspected electrical infrastructure theft in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The eThekwini Municipality on Thursday said there were reports of a fatal explosion at a substation at 873 South Coast Road in Jacobs, where one person died.

Theft and vandalism were suspected to be the cause. It was also reported that the area had been secured, and power would be restored once the substation was isolated.

Concerns

The municipality said it Energy Management Directorate is deeply concerned following another fatal explosion.

“The incident tragically claimed the life of a person whose body was discovered at the scene. Preliminary reports suggest that the deceased may have taken advantage of an active work site where a water pipe was undergoing repairs”.

Explosion

It said a medium-voltage cable had been temporarily exposed at the site, pending backfilling.

“It is suspected that this cable may have been tampered with, triggering a deadly explosion that also caused a disruption in the electricity supply to parts of the Clairwood area.

“The Energy Management Directorate has launched an investigation into the incident, which comes just 48 hours after another fatal explosion occurred in Isipingo that claimed two lives under similar circumstances,” it said.

Warning

Acting Director of the Energy Management Directorate, Philani Shange, said they are growing increasingly concerned about the rapid rise in alleged sabotage of critical electrical infrastructure.

“The increasing frequency of these fatal incidents is deeply troubling. Not only do these acts endanger the lives of those who engage in them, but they also pose a serious threat to surrounding communities and disrupt essential services.”

The eThekwini Municipality has advised the public to stay away from electrical infrastructure and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

“It is only through collective vigilance that we can protect municipal infrastructure and prevent the further loss of life,” the municipality said.

