Class of 2025 recorded strongest performance yet by Sassa grant beneficiaries – Tolashe

Tolashe paid tribute to the resilience of pupils who completed their schooling while supported by social grants.

With the Class of 2025 achieving strong matric results, Social Development Minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe says evidence continues to show that social grants play a critical role in improving educational outcomes.

Speaking at the 2025 Grade 12 Social Grant Beneficiary Recognition and Report Launch in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, on Sunday, Tolashe highlighted the link between social protection and academic success, particularly for pupils receiving the Child Support Grant (CSG).

According to the Department of Social Development, 729 650 pupils registered for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. Of these, 614 102 were social grant beneficiaries, accounting for 84.2% of all candidates.

The Class of 2025 recorded a national pass rate of 88%, while pupils receiving social grants achieved an 84.9% pass rate, a significant improvement from 74% in 2021.

The government said this marked the strongest performance yet by grant beneficiaries.

‘Social protection works’

Tolashe said the results reflect years of research and policy development, reinforcing the value of social grants as more than short-term relief.

“What we are seeing is the outcome of decades of rigorous, data-driven analysis. The evidence is clear, social protection works for our people,” she said.

She added that children’s grants should be viewed as a long-term investment in human development, helping to break cycles of poverty while strengthening household resilience.

Pathway to higher education

The minister also pointed out that many pupils supported by social grants are the first in their families to access tertiary education.

This, she said, positions them as “catalysts for change” within their communities, helping uplift households and create new opportunities.

Government further emphasised that social protection, combined with education and other interventions, plays a key role in increasing opportunities and tackling intergenerational poverty.

The report also sought to counter claims that the Child Support Grant is widely misused.

Instead, it found that grants are largely directed towards improving children’s well-being, including supporting their education, health and development.

The department described social protection as a “practical partnership” between the government and households aimed at improving outcomes for children.

Recognising resilience

Tolashe paid tribute to the resilience of pupils who completed their schooling with support from social grants.

“These young people have carried the hopes of their families through years of schooling. This government sees them, and through our social protection measures, we are responding to their needs,” she said.

She added that the achievements of the Class of 2025 demonstrate how targeted social support can help unlock potential and improve long-term prospects for South Africa’s youth.