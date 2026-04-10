Matric 2026: Here’s your June NSC exam timetable

According to the timetable, candidates will start with language papers on 11 May.

With the 2026 matric class now well into the second term, pupils have just over four weeks left before the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam season begins.

The Department of Basic Education has released the full May/June 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination timetable, with pupils set to begin writing on Monday, 11 May.

The schedule outlines morning sessions starting at 9am and afternoon sessions commencing at 2pm across seven weeks, ending on Friday, 26 June.

Exams begin with languages

According to the timetable, candidates will start with language papers on 11 May at 9am.

The first major afternoon paper will follow on the same day, with English Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language Paper 3.

History Paper 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, 12 May at 2pm, while Mathematics Paper 1 will be written on Friday, 15 May in the afternoon session.

Key subjects spread across May

The timetable shows a steady rollout of key subjects throughout May. Mathematics Paper 2 is set for Monday, 18 May at 2pm, while Accounting Paper 1 will be written on Tuesday, 19 May.

Physical Sciences (Physics) Paper 1 is scheduled for Friday, 22 May at 2pm, followed by Physical Sciences (Chemistry) Paper 2 on Monday, 25 May.

A non-examination day is scheduled for Wednesday, 27 May.

Final stretch into June

Exams continue into June with Geography Paper 1 on Thursday, 28 May and Life Sciences Paper 1 on Friday, 29 May.

In the final weeks, pupils will sit for a range of subjects including Business Studies, Economics, Religion Studies and Agricultural Sciences.

The timetable indicates that Monday, 15 June, is a “Non-Examination Day”, while Tuesday, 16 June, is marked as “Youth Day”.

Among the final papers, Economics Paper 2 will be written on Wednesday, 17 June, while Religion Studies Paper 2 is scheduled for Monday, 22 June.

The last examination day is Friday, 26 June.

Full NSC June timetable