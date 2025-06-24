Cogta minister urges vigilance and quick response as severe cold front nears Western Cape, Northern Cape

Minister Hlabisa has called on municipalities, disaster management centres to be on high alert and ready to assist.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Velenkosini Hlabisa, on Monday called on South Africans to brace for extreme weather.

This is especially important for those in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape. An intense cold front is expected to hit the regions from Wednesday, 25 June, through to Friday, 27 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a combination of heavy rainfall, gale-force winds, and dangerous sea conditions. Additionally, snowfall is expected as the system makes landfall midweek.

Hlabisa urged communities to remain vigilant, especially in low-lying and vulnerable areas.

“We call on all residents, especially those in vulnerable areas, to remain alert. They should follow official weather updates and take precautionary steps to protect their lives and property,” he said.

Flood risk and traffic danger

Saws has warned motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads against the following possible impacts:

Heavy rainfall is anticipated over the western parts of the Western Cape, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. This could lead to localised flooding on Wednesday into Thursday (25–26 June).

Roads may become wet and slippery, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. The public, especially motorists, is urged to drive with caution, reduce speed, and avoid flooded roads.

Strong, gusty winds over the interior may cause localised structural damage and uproot trees, posing risks to property and lives.

Cold to icy conditions are expected, with possible snowfall over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape. These conditions will extend into the south-western interior of the Northern Cape.

Coastal danger and shipping disruption

Maritime conditions are expected to deteriorate sharply.

Gale-force winds and rough seas with wave heights of up to 7.5 metres are forecast along the Western and Northern Cape coastlines. This poses a risk to fishers, vessels, and port operations.

“Coastal residents, fishers, and beachgoers are strongly advised to stay away from the shoreline and adhere to maritime safety warnings,” said the department.

Disaster response on standby

Minister Hlabisa has called on municipalities, disaster management centres, and relevant stakeholders to be on high alert and ready to assist.

“We are deeply concerned about the possible impact of this approaching cold front,” he said.

“We urge all authorities to activate contingency plans and ensure quick response measures are in place.”

