Conservation career expo for pupils in park

Soweto students enjoy a career expo at Golden Gate Highlands Park, exploring SANParks' roles in conservation and youth development.

For a group of Soweto’s Phefeni Senior Secondary School pupils, this week marked career expo with a difference.

Hosted for two days by the SA National Parks (SANParks) at the Golden Gate Highlands Park in the Free State, the group relished the park’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, distinctive geology, hiking trails and horse-riding.

Reconnecting and inspiring societies

According to SANParks head of communications JP Louw, the initiative was in line with the organisation’s vision of “reconnecting and inspiring societies – partnering with Cell C in the See Youth campaign”.

SANParks has been part of the programme since 2008 – previously known as the Cell C “take a girl child to work day”.

Louw said the core objective of See Youth was “to ensure that every child’s potential is fully unlocked, with the initiative employing a holistic approach to youth development”.

“This enables young individuals to develop their talents, build their confidence – acquiring the essential life skills needed for personal and professional success.”

“The programme encourages youth to self-actualise by exploring their interests and passions – providing them with opportunities to discover their innate abilities and develop them further.”

Career, entrepreneurial, educational, wellness and social aspects

“See Youth employs an approach that exposes youth to information and provides tools and resources that foster a foundation for self-sufficiency, resilience and an ability to navigate challenges, make informed decisions, and contribute positively to their communities,” said Louw.

The campaign, he said, addressed career, entrepreneurial, educational, wellness and social aspects – “recognising that these areas are interconnected, playing crucial roles in shaping a child’s overall well-being and future prospects”.

“Pupils participating in the initiative, have been exposed to various careers on offer at SANParks,” Louw added.

