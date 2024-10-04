Cosatu set to strike over jobs and high cost of living

Cosatu plans a national strike next week to address rising unemployment, poverty, and the escalating cost of living.

Trade union federation Cosatu will next week embark on a national strike action amid rising unemployment rates and escalating living costs.

The day of action will “highlight joblessness, poverty and income inequality”, as well as the high cost of living, reiterating sentiments expressed last year.

Cosatu says society hit by economic woes

Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the socio-economic crisis has affected the South African society.

“A year later, not much has changed regarding the economic issues facing our country. Unemployment remains persistently high,” she said.

“Although we have seen some improvements – such as the South African Reserve Bank cutting interest rates – the march also addresses the rising cost of living, including Eskom’s proposed 36.1% tariff increase for next year.”

According to Sabela, while issues have been raised with each sector or relevant ministers, doing it disjointedly makes the problems seem smaller than they are.

That’s why, she said, this action is necessary.

“National actions like this one unite various sectors to highlight the collective issues facing workers,” she said.

“It’s about raising our voices together, ensuring that the problems are recognised as widespread and serious, which compels the government and businesses to take action.”

Nomusa Cembi, from the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union, said these calls are aimed at improving conditions for their members.

“We demand increased funding for public education, a halt to teacher post cuts, an end to austerity measures, and safe environments for teachers, pupils, and support staff in our schools.”

While the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa highlighted similar issues, safety in the workplace and doing away with labour brokers in favour of permanent employment for nurses also feature on the memorandum.

Almost all Cosatu affiliates will join strike

While many of Cosatu affiliates, including Nehawu, NUM, Popcru, Saccawu, Satawu, Samwu, Afadwu, Sactwu, and Saepu were participating in the strike, The Citizen understood Numsa and Saftu would not do so.

In an internal memo, addressed to Saftu-affiliated unions it noted their support for the strike action but announced their decision to refrain from participating in the national day of action due to a lack of mandate and failure to collaborate, as previously agreed with the four federations.

Saftu called for the need for a collective approach and rejected sectarianism.

“The joint mobilisation has been undermined by the other federations’ refusal or reluctance to hold a joint press conference and announcing the joint programme of action in public which should have been followed by a joint mass mobilisation,” the memo reads.

Analyst highlights impact of strike on government

Political analyst André Duvenhage said the strike action has the potential to send a strong message to the government of national unity.

“Over the past decades, South Africa has faced serious challenges, including low economic growth, high unemployment, and increasing social dependency on the state.

“A significant issue contributing to these problems is the role of trade unions, which many believe undermine economic growth by limiting investment opportunities,” said Duvenhage.

“Therefore, I think they are part of the problem rather than the solution.”

However, Duvenhage said while Cosatu’s influence on government policy and labour laws has not entirely diminished, it resembles that of a civil service trade union more than the powerful organisation it was during the 1990s and early 2000s.

“The influence of Cosatu depends more on individual trade unions than on the federation as a whole,” Duvenhage said.

“Some smaller trade unions within the Cosatu alliance may successfully mobilise their members, but I anticipate that others will struggle to gain traction.

“Currently, there isn’t much momentum for large-scale mobilisation. I doubt the impact will be as significant as they hope,” Duvenhage said.

